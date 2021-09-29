Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019 file photo, Barbara Pierce Bush speaks with members of the media backstage before taking part in the annual January Series at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush has given birth to a baby girl. Former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, that Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday , Sept. 27, 2021, in Maine, not far from the family's Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP File) AP

Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday.

He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “delighted."

“Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” he said.

Bush, 39, married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018. She is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.