National

School bus driver arrested after slamming on brakes, hurting 21 kids, Arizona cops say

A 41-year-old woman driving a school bus in Yuma, Arizona, intentionally slammed on the brakes in a parking lot, injuring 21 of the 44 children on board, police say.
A 41-year-old woman driving a school bus in Yuma, Arizona, intentionally slammed on the brakes in a parking lot, injuring 21 of the 44 children on board, police say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 41-year-old Arizona school bus driver faces dozens of charges after police say she intentionally slammed on her brakes, injuring 21 children aboard.

Nona Scott told Yuma police that something ran in front of her bus in an apartment parking lot Thursday, forcing her to suddenly hit the brakes, but police said that was false, a news release said.

The jolt threw the 44 kids aboard into the seats in front of them, injuring 21 children, police said.

An investigation and interviews by police showed the “hard braking by the school bus driver was intentional,” the release said.

Arrested Tuesday, Scott faces charges including 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and one count of making a false report, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident cal investigators at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Read Next

Read Next

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Michigan bills would give sex abuse victims more time to sue

September 29, 2021 11:38 AM

National

Tropical Depression Twenty could form into the season’s 8th hurricane, forecasters say. Hurricane Sam remains powerful

Updated September 29, 2021 11:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service