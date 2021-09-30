Estate next door to Prince Charles and Camilla lists for $10.1 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Country Life

A 117-acre estate that’s hit the real estate market in England for $10.1 million comes with a few perks, which include lush views of the surrounding landscape and its rich history.

Exterior Screen grab from Country Life

Oh, and its proximity to royalty.

Property Screen grab from Country Life

The home known as the Elmestree House Estate borders on Prince Charles and wife Camilla’s Gloucestershire property, a place that receives more than 30,000 visitors a year, Mansion Global says.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Interior Screen grab from Country Life

Elmestree was built in 1844 and this is the first time it’s been on the market since 1949, the New York Post said.

Exterior Screen grab from Country Life

“Family owned estates such as Elmestree rarely come to the market, and this estate is particularly special,” Matthew Sudlow, of Estates and Farm Agency at Strutt & Parker, said to the Post in a statement. “To find a house that is as architecturally pure as Elmestree in this part of the world, with many original features along with a model farmstead of this size intact, is remarkable.”

Property Screen grab from Country Life

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The property consists of an 11-bedroom country house that sits up a long private driveway, a former farmhouse named Farm End attached to the western side of the main house, a three-bedroom annexe connected to the main house and a detached two-bedroom cottage, the listing on Country Life says.

Property Screen grab from Country Life

“The Elmestree House Estate provides a superb package of a striking and enviably positioned house in the heart of its land with substantial supporting buildings offering a fantastic opportunity for a truly fabulous restoration project of a traditional English Manor House and farmstead,” the listing describes.

Property Screen grab from Country Life