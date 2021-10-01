Fake Walmart manager accused of tricking shopper out of $15,000 identified, OK cops say

A man police say has scammed many people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars has been identified after an Oklahoma City case. Getty Images/iStockphoto

For about two decades, a California investigator has been following a man who he calls a “frequent flyer” known for scamming people across the country.

So, when he saw a police Facebook post about a fake Walmart manager accused of scamming an Oklahoma shopper out of $15,000, he was able to immediately recognize the imposter.

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared this update in the case Thursday morning, about two weeks after the department’s original post.

In that first post, police were requesting the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who they say tricked a 71-year-old Walmart customer at an Oklahoma Walmart.

Officers called the case an “obviously well-rehearsed scam,” McClatchy News previously reported, and say the pair convinced her to withdraw the $15,000 from her bank account. The man who pretended to be a manager was dressed in business attire, as captured in surveillance footage.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The pair fled with her money and were never seen again,” police said.

While the man in the surveillance photo was identified, police say charges against him have not been filed yet.

“Thanks to the power of social media, the male suspect has been identified,” police wrote. And they say he “has scammed numerous people out of hundreds of thousands from coast to coast.”

The woman still hasn’t been identified and the investigation continues. If you can identify her, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or visit www.okccrimetips.com to submit your tip.

Scam alert: Area official discuss scam involving the IRS and how to avoid becoming a victim

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER