National

Person shot inside Philadelphia hospital; suspect on the run

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

A person was shot inside a hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning, police told news outlets.

The shooting happened just after midnight at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, local television stations reported. The suspect then left the scene, and a manhunt was underway to locate and capture the shooter.

The suspect reportedly fled in a box truck and was seen headed toward Interstate 95, WPVI-TV reported.

A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service