Hiker found dead below cliff after continuing on without partner, Utah officials say

A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff after continuing on without their partner, Utah officials said.

A couple was on a hike near Lake Blanche on Sunday when one of the hikers started feeling ill, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said.

The couple split off in different directions. One hiker continued on alone to a peak, while the one who felt ill returned to the lake.

“Around early evening the person at the lake had not seen or heard from their partner, became concerned, and hiked out to get a cell phone signal to call for help,” search and rescue officials said Monday on Facebook.

A search and rescue team was sent to the trail to find the overdue hiker. A Life Flight and a public safety helicopter were also dispatched to the trail.

Officials looked for the hiker until it became too dark. Several rescuers were called off the search as the night went on, but one ground team continued searching through the night.

At about 1 a.m., rescuers found the hiker dead 200 feet below a cliff, officials said.

Search and rescue officials did not say if the hiker fell from the cliff or how they died. The hiker was not identified.

Lake Blanche is a popular hiking trail near Salt Lake City. It’s about 7 miles out and back, and it’s considered a moderate difficulty hike.

