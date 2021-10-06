Want to buy your own gorgeous lake in Texas? You’re in luck – if you have $110 million

Lake Ranch Texas Shannon Faulk

Even though summer has come to an end, a real estate opportunity has come about that will allow you to have some lakeside fun all year long — if you have $110.5 million to invest.

210831_Lake Fairfield. Photographed by Shannon Faulk. Shannon Faulk Shannon Faulk

The 2,400-plus-acre Fairfield Lake, one that is billed as the largest private lake in Texas, is now up for grabs in the heart of Freestone County. The lake, which has 21 miles of undeveloped shoreline and is 50 feet at its deepest, sits on a 5,000-acre property, according to a news release says.

210831_Lake Fairfield. Photographed by Shannon Faulk. Shannon Faulk Shannon Faulk

The listing is held by Hortenstine Ranch Company.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

210831_Lake Fairfield. Photographed by Shannon Faulk. Shannon Faulk Shannon Faulk

“They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property,” Broker/Partner Blake Hortenstine of Hortenstine Ranch Company said. “A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities, is the only offering of its kind.”

Lake Fairfield, 5000 acres +/-, Texas. (Shannon Faulk for HRC) Shannon Faulk Shannon Faulk

Highlighted property features include a mature hardwood forest with an array of wildlife, 10 acres of wetland ecosystems, three concrete boat ramps, underground and above ground power throughout and a 4,350-foot earth-fill dam, the release says.

210831_Lake Fairfield. Photographed by Shannon Faulk. Shannon Faulk Shannon Faulk

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

According to The Dallas Morning News, the lake was built in the 1960s and Vistra Energy/Luminant is now selling off the property.

“The company made the decision to sell the property, including the 1,460-acre Fairfield Lake State Park property leased to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the bid process is ongoing,” Vistra Energy/Luminant said in a February statement, The Dallas Morning News reported.

210831_Lake Fairfield. Photographed by Shannon Faulk. Shannon Faulk Shannon Faulk

Fairfield Lake is located 95 miles southeast of Dallas, east of Interstate 45.