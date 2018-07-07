As a less organized Hurricane Beryl approaches, Puerto Rico declares state of emergency

Hurricane Beryl is a little less organized Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
But the compact storm, the first hurricane of the season, is still on a path that would take it over the Lesser Antillles and into the eastern Caribbean by Sunday night or early Monday. Beryl is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the territories and the chance of some islands receiving direct impacts from wind and rainfall continue to increase.
Saturday morning's 8 a.m. advisory included a hurricane watch for Dominica, which endured Hurricane Maria's Category 5 winds in September. A tropical storm watch was issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, where conditions are expected to deteriorate Saturday night with a potential for a foot of rain in some areas.
Due to Beryl's small size, with tropical storm winds extending outward only about 35 miles and hurricane force winds extending out about 10 miles from its center, there is greater-than-usual uncertainty in the analysis of Beryl's current intensity.
But at 8 a.m. Saturday, its sustained winds were at 75 mph — where it appears to be peaking — and the storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported. Forecasters could downgrade Beryl to a tropical storm if it loses intensity.
Even if Beryl approaches Maria-battered and still recovering Puerto Rico from the south early Monday with 60 mph winds as a tropical storm, few were ignoring the threat two days out.
Long lines were reported outside grocery stores on the islands of Dominica, Puerto Rico and elsewhere as people bought food and water as a preventive measure, the Associated Press reported. Among those stocking up was Sandra Whitcher, an owner of Coffeeriver Cottages in Dominica.
"We're pretty prepared," she told the AP in a phone interview and said that crews fortified the roofs on all seven cottages that survived Hurricane Maria. "Just because they go through one hurricane doesn't mean they will go through a second one."
On Saturday morning, the chance of tropical storm force winds lashing Puerto Rico was set at 20- to 30-percent, but the government is opening shelters as a precaution. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency for the island and suspended work for Monday, partly because its electricity grid is particularly vulnerable after Hurricane Maria caused damages to it estimated at $100 billion, the AP reported.
"We are keeping an eye on this minute by minute," Rossello told the AP. "It is not the moment to panic, but it's the moment to prepare."
Beryl's impact on Haiti isn't clear as of Saturday morning. On its current path, Hispaniola could get a direct hit sometime Tuesday afternoon but it would likely be a rain event, bringing about 2 to 4 inches but even that amount could lead to flooding and mud slides in vulnerable areas.
