Rescue operation underway for Thai footballers trapped in cave

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – An operation was underway Sunday to rescue the 12 Thai boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, the provincial governor said.
"I confirm we are ready for the operation today," said Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the governor of Chiang Rai Province, who also heads the rescue operation.
"The weather is good. The water level is good. The divers are ready. The boys are physically, emotionally and mentally ready to come out," he added.
The operation will see each boy escorted by two divers, and they will be brought out gradually, one at a time, Narongsak said.
Rescue officials expect the operation, which began at 10a.m. Sunday, to be completed at the earliest by 9p.m. The governor has warned it may take until Monday to finish.
A total of 18 scuba divers were to be involved in the effort, Narongsak said, including 13 foreigners and five Thais. Parts of the cave remained underwater, meaning the group would need to pass through some passages using scuba equipment.
But the water levels inside the cave have receded enough in recent days – thanks to intensive drainage efforts – that many parts can now be crossed by walking, Narongsak said.
The group of a dozen boys from 11- to 16-years-old and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped inside the cave since flash floods blocked their exit on June 23.
Australian medics entered the cave on Sunday to evaluate the boys' health and confirmed they are ready to come out, Narongsak said.
In recent days parts of the cave were totally submerged in water. The 2.5-mile route from the rocky shelf where the group has been waiting to the cave's exit has taken even professional cave divers as long as five or six hours to complete.
The perilous nature of an attempted scuba diving rescue was underscored on Friday, when a Thai former Navy SEAL diver died while bringing oxygen tanks into the labyrinthine cave complex.
Officials have also been frantically working to remove rocks and other debris from the exit path.
Water currents inside the cave in recent days were strong, visibility was non-existent in parts and the underwater route was complicated by many narrow passages and jagged rocks.
In addition, at least some of the boys are not strong swimmers.
