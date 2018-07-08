Thailand launches rescue operation for boys trapped in cave

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – An operation was underway Sunday to rescue the 12 Thai boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, the provincial governor said.
"I confirm we are ready for the operation today," said Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the governor of Chiang Rai Province, who also heads the rescue efforts.
"The weather is good. The water level is good. The divers are ready. The boys are physically, emotionally and mentally ready to come out," he added, speaking at a news briefing.
"Today is D-Day," the governor said. "A new rainstorm is coming. If we wait we will need to pump the water out again."
The rescue plan calls for each boy to be escorted by at least two highly skilled cave divers, and they will be brought out gradually, one boy at a time, Narongsak said.
Rescue officials expect the operation, which began at 10a.m. Sunday, to be completed at the earliest by 9p.m. The governor said it may take until Monday to finish.
A total of 18 scuba divers were involved in the effort, including 13 foreigners and five Thais, Narongsak said. Parts of the cave remained underwater on Sunday, meaning the group would need to pass through some passages using scuba equipment.
But water levels inside the cave have receded enough in recent days – thanks to intensive drainage efforts – that many parts can now be crossed by walking, Narongsak said.
Australian medics entered the cave on Sunday to evaluate the boys' health and confirmed they were ready to come out, the governor said.
"Every plan must be practical," said Chalongchai Chaiyakham, the regional army commander.
"Now, we are choosing the best option. We have rehearsed it. As soon as we were confident, we launched the operation," he added.
The group of a dozen boys from 11 to 16-years-old and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped inside the cave since flash floods blocked their exit on June 23.
Parts of the cave had recently been totally submerged in water. The 2.5 mile route from the rocky shelf where the group has been waiting to the cave's exit has taken even professional cave divers as long as five or six hours to complete.
The perilous nature of an attempted scuba diving rescue was underscored on Friday, when a Thai former Navy SEAL diver died while bringing oxygen tanks into the labyrinthine cave complex.
Officials have also been frantically working to remove rocks and other debris from the exit path.
Water currents inside the cave in recent days were strong, visibility was non-existent in parts and the underwater route was complicated by many narrow passages and jagged rocks.
In addition, at least some of the boys are not strong swimmers.
Earlier Sunday, a flurry of activity began near the cave's entrance at dawn, as medics and divers arrived at the site and journalists and non-rescue personnel were ordered to leave.
The story has captured the world's interest. More than 1,000 Thai and foreign journalists had been covering the story from a makeshift camp near the base of the rescue operation.
The boys were found on July 2 after a frantic nine-day search that was hampered by treacherous conditions inside the cave.
Officials have considered several possible extraction strategies, including drilling a hole a half mile down into the cave's roof or waiting until water levels inside cave subsided. But the latter option could have meant waiting for months.
Thailand is in the midst of its rainy season, with torrential downpours day after day often lasting for hours.
