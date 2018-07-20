Fake, misleading social media posts exploding globally, Oxford study finds

FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017, file photo shows some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released by members of the U.S. House Intelligence committee, are photographed in Washington. Facebook says it will require political advertisers in the U.S. to label “issue ads” that disclose who paid for them, part of its ongoing efforts to prevent elections-related misuse of its platform. Such ads played prominently in Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections. Jon Elswick, File AP Photo