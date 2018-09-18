‘Haunting’ nursery rhyme terrified woman at night – until they found the spiders

It’s raining, it’s pouring — but what do you do when spiders keep you from snoring?
Night after night, an Ipswich, U.K., woman would awake to the same “haunting” tune lilting softly into her home, the Independent reported.
“It’s raining, it’s pouring, the old man is snoring...”
The nursery rhyme, sung with the voice of a young girl, would creep into her bedroom at night and leave her shaken. She didn’t know where it came from.
“The first time I heard it it was the most terrifying thing ever, I went cold and felt sick, and thought ‘what on earth was that?’”, the woman said, according to the BBC.
The tune is an old nursery ryhme, the first rhyme of which is found in the book “The Little Mother Goose,” published 1912.
In the nighttime darkness, the voice of a disembodied girl singing the rhyme terrified the woman for months, the Ipswich Star reported.
“It was waking me up in the night, it was absolutely terrifying. I heard it at all times of the night - 1am, 2am, 4am - it was sporadic, sometimes it would play once, other times it was over and over,” she said, according to the paper.”
Although she may have been one of the ones most affected, other residents had heard the eerie sound too. One person uploaded a short clip to YouTube showing the song playing in the daytime.
“It’s sung by what sounds like a very young child,” the woman said, according to The Independent. “It’s very haunting, people have said it’s like something out of Freddie Krueger.”
Eventually, the woman decided she couldn’t take it anymore. She contacted the town council, who sent a team out to listen for the noise, The Independent reported. And they heard it too.
“We did hear the nursery rhyme playing and it sounded very eerie at that time of night,” a spokesperson for the council said, according to the paper. ““We appreciate that people living nearby would find it quite spooky.”
Eventually, they discovered the culprit.
It wasn’t a ghost. It was spiders.
Specifically, it was spiders setting off a motion sensor alarm at a nearby estate, according to the BBC.
“The sound is only supposed to act as a deterrent for opportunistic thieves that come onto our property, and it’s designed only to be heard by people on our private land,” a spokesperson for the site said, according to the Ipwich Star. “We are now aware of the problem - the motion sensors were being triggered by spiders crawling across the lenses of our cameras and it looks like we’ve had it turned up too loudly.”
With the mystery solved, it looks like the woman won’t have to worry about spider lullabies again. The people who run the estate tested the alarm at a lower volume while the woman listened, and she couldn’t hear it, the BBC reported.
“It’s a massive relief and I’m looking forward to getting some actual sleep from now on,” the woman said, according to The Independent. “The last week has been lovely.”
