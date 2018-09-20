Benedict rebukes critics of Pope Francis in private letters

File photo shows Pope Benedict XVI flanked by personal secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein during a Mass to mark the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein told a book presentation Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, that the sex abuse scandal that has convulsed the Catholic Church for years is “its own 9/11.” Gregorio Borgia AP