U.S. embassy apologizes for accidentally inviting people to a ‘cat pyjama-jam’ party

Now that’s one meeting you might have actually wanted to attend.
The U.S. embassy in Canberra, Australia apologized after accidentally sending an email invitation to a meeting that included a picture of a cat wearing pajamas and eating cookies, the Australian Associated Press reported.
The email, which was sent earlier in October, included a photo of a tabby cat in blue, Cookie-Monster pajamas reclining on a chair. The cat looks off into the distance and holds a plate of small chocolate-chip cookies, the BBC reported.
The email also contained a section of Latin text and the phrase “cat pyjama-jam,” according to the site.
“Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this ‘cat pyjama-jam’ party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise,” US Mission to Australia public affairs counselor Gavin Sundwall said, according to the Guardian. “It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform.”
It’s not clear how many people received the email, according to the Australian Associated Press.
The photo appears to have originally been posted on Instagram by my_furry_babies back in 2015. The same Instagram account includes the cat wearing the same outfit several times, and the owner of the account posted about the cat’s cameo in Australia.
Sundwell said “controls” would be put in place to ensure nobody would receive another invitation like this one, according to The Guardian.
The U.S. embassy in New Zealand thought the situation was hilarious, and posted an animated GIF of a cat to its Twitter account.
Many social media users also found the snafu funny, and shared their own jokes online.
Comments