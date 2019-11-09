Court grants Hindus Indian holy site, Muslims get alternate site

NEW DELHI – India's Supreme Court ruled Saturday that a piece of land disputed by Hindus and Muslims in the northern town of Ayodhya would be given to Hindus to build a temple, lawyers said.

An alternate piece of land would be given to Muslims by the government in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The court observed that the destruction of Babri mosque at the disputed site by Hindu mobs in 1992 was a violation of law.

"We respect the verdict, but we are not satisfied ... we will go through the judgment carefully," Zafaryab Jilani, a lawyer for the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the petitioners said in an initial reaction.