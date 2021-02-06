Top US, Saudi diplomats discuss relations during first phone call

CAIRO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held their first phone call, using it as a chance to discuss their countries' historical and strategic ties.

The Saudi Press Agency reported late Friday that the two top diplomats also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Farhan congratulated Blinken on taking up his new post and expressed Riyadh's readiness to work with the United States to face the joint challenges and safeguard security and stability in the region.

In his first foreign policy speech as U.S. president, Joe Biden on Thursday declared an end to U.S. support for a Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.

"We're stepping up our diplomacy to end the war in Yemen, a war which has created humanitarian and strategic catastrophe," Biden said.

Saudi Arabia is leading a military alliance fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels linked to its regional rival Iran.

Yemen has been roiled by a devastating power struggle between the government and the Houthis since late 2014.

The conflict has pushed the Arab country to the brink of famine and wrecked its health facilities.

The Biden administration said on Friday that it plan to revoke the Houthi movement's terrorist designation, reversing one of former President Donald Trump most criticized last-minute decisions.