Myanmar hit with internet blackout as protest crackdown escalates

BANGKOK — Internet access has been cut for the vast majority of citizens in Myanmar amid fears of a violent crackdown on daily protests against a military coup, according internet watchdog Netblocks.

"A near-total internet shutdown is in effect in Myanmar as of 1 am local time (18:30 GMT)," the platform, which tracks internet usage, disruptions and cybersecurity, said late Sunday.

The blackout comes as footage shared online showed tanks and military vehicles rolling into the city of Yangon, while videos showed security forces opening fire on a crowd of demonstrators during peaceful protests in the city of Myitkyina against the military coup.

Footage on Twitter showed people scattering in panic as police repeatedly shot at protesters during a rally in Myitkyina in northern Myanmar. It was initially unclear whether there were injuries and whether the shots were made using live ammunition or rubber bullets.

Nationwide internet access was just 14% of normal levels Sunday night, the internet monitor said, pointing to a state-ordered information blackout. Internet access had previously been limited to a lesser extent in an effort to undermine protests.

"We don't know what will happen to us in the next few hours when internet connections are cut," wrote one user on Twitter shortly before the shutdown. "Please pray for us!"

Many on social media desperately called on the international community to help Myanmar, while numerous ambassadors to the country, including from the UK, the U.S., Germany, France, the Netherlands called on the military not to use force.

Local journalist Mratt Kyaw Thu and other observers reported that several journalists filming the army's operations had been arrested.

The reports of possible violence came as tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country for a ninth consecutive day of protests against the military coup.

In the past, the military has repeatedly crushed resistance with brutal violence, but the military has until now largely appeared to be refraining from using lethal force.

Crowds had earlier gathered for the second day in a row in front of the U.S. Embassy in Yangon in support of Washington's announcement of sanctions in the wake of the military power grab.

The Eleven Myanmar portal also reported demonstrations in the cities of Mawlamyaing, Muse, Magway, Taunggi and Mandalay.

The agency Myanmar Now also reported protests in the capital Naypyidaw, where public service employees took to the streets in a wave of civil disobedience. Photos of police officers joining the protests were also circulating online.

The coup on Feb. 1 followed an election in November 2020 election that the military says was fraudulent.

The army imposed a yearlong state of emergency and installed what it claims will be only an interim government before new elections are held.

Political leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were detained in the wake of the coup.