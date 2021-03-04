Prince Philip has ‘successful procedure’ for heart condition

Prince Philip has had a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the 99-year-old prince – who also uses the title of duke of Edinburgh – announced on Thursday the procedure took place on Wednesday and was a success.

The type of the procedure has not been made public.

"His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Prince Philip, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II, was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16 for treatment of an infection.

He was then moved to a new hospital in London, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, on Monday, where doctors performed testing and put him under observation for a pre-existing heart condition.