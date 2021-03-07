Pope Francis meets man who lost his family while fleeing Iraq

Pope Francis met the father of Alan Kurdi, the dead toddler whose body washed up on a beach in Turkey in 2015 whose photo went around the world at the height of the refugee crisis, on the last day of his trip to Iraq.

The pope met Abdullah Kurdi after Mass at the Irbil football stadium, the Vatican announced Sunday evening.

Francis expressed his condolences to Kurdi for losing his family. The father thanked the head of the Catholic Church for his words.

Alan Kurdi, then 2 years old, had washed up on the shore of Turkey on Sept. 2, 2015. Abdullah Kurdi and his family had tried to reach the Greek island of Kos from Turkey by boat. The boat capsized. Kurdi's wife and their two small children drowned.

Pope Francis' trip to Iraq was drawing to a close Sunday. He is the first Catholic Church leader to visit the Middle Eastern country.

During the trip, he repeatedly called for peaceful coexistence and solidarity between religions. He was due to return to Rome on Monday.