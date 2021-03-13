Bolivian government rounds up multiple leaders of last administration

Jeanine Anez, the former interim president of Bolivia, is under arrest, government officials announced on Saturday as several members of Anez's government were rounded up on charges linked to their 2019 rise to power.

"I am informing the Bolivian people that Mrs. Jeanine Anez has been detained and is now in the hands of the police," wrote Government Minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo on Twitter on Saturday.

Anez, who was arrested in Trinidad and then taken to the capital La Paz, according to a report by the ABI news agency, had tweeted on Friday that "the political persecution has begun" after news of her arrest warrant became public.

At issue is the 2019 transfer of power after contested elections in which incumbent president Evo Morales claimed victory. But questions about the election outcome led to an uprising that forced Morales to resign and leave the country.

Anez then took power, but was accused during her time in office of abusing her authority and lashing out at political opponents. Then, in elections last year, Morales' left-wing MAS party led by Luis Arce returned to power, setting the stage for Morales' return from exile in Argentina.

MAS officials say what happened in 2019 was a coup.

Anez accused MAS of engaging in an "act of abuse and political persecution" on Twitter. On Friday, she had used Twitter to share a warrant that included charges of terrorism, incitement and conspiracy. Multiple members of her administration were named.

Two other ministers from her government — former justice minister Alvaro Coimbra and energy minister Rodrigo Guzman — were also detained according to media reports and taken to La Paz. They are expected to testify.

Outside experts accuse all sides in Bolivia of routinely employing the judiciary and the police for their own political ends.