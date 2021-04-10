Militias reportedly strike as Myanmar sees another day of deaths

Clashes in Myanmar since its Feb. 1 coup seemed to be deepening on Saturday, with reports of death sentences handed down to protesters and the possibility of a rebel group launching an attack amid the chaos.

The events hint that, as has been the case since the coup, the military shows no signs of willingness to give up its hold on power, but also that a population that had embraced democracy is not willing to give it up without a fight.

One hint that the situation could be destabilizing even further was the news that armed forces loyal to the Three Brotherhood Alliance militia in Shan state had attacked a police station in the community of Lashio, resulting in multiple deaths.

According to Myanmar Now, the Saturday attack represents the first time the militia has launched an attack since a March 30 statement, saying that it was re-evaluating its unilateral ceasefire with government forces because of the military's crackdown on protesters.

Myanmar Now cited competing sources listing anywhere between eight and 14 dead from the attack.

Although the national government is dominated by ethnic Myanmars, the country has 135 recognized ethnic groups. At least 20 of those groups had been engaged in armed rebellions fighting for more freedoms since long before the coup.

However, the civilian government ousted by the coup had been attempting to find peaceful solutions to several of those conflicts and with some successes, such as the alliance's ceasefire agreement.

Should the fighting with the ethnic militias grow worse, it would be one more source of tension for Myanmar, a nation that has already come under international criticism for its treatment of minority groups, most notably the Rohingya. Violence against that group has led to a refugee surge into Bangladesh and accusations of genocide.

The situation is already fraught since the coup, which the military said was justified because elections in November were rigged. It has, however, provided no proof of fraud, even as it locked up the country's civilian government, most notably de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protesters have demanded her freedom and a restoration of democracy ever since, but the military has grown harsher in its reactions, leading to a spiralling death toll.

The total number of people killed during the unrest in Myanmar has reached more than 600, according to rights groups.

Protesters were also reacting to the news that the military issued death sentences for 19 people — understood to be protesters, from Yangon’s North Okkalapa township — on Friday.

They were charged with beating an army captain, according to Radio Free Asia, but broadcaster Myawaddy TV said the penalty was for the death of a person related to a military member. Seventeen of the condemned remain on the run.

The ruling was linked to events on March 27, a day on which the armed forces killed about 100 protesters, sometimes with intentional head shots.

One resident said the death penalty case came up after officials found a body after the events of March 27, and then decided to blame the death on the 19.

Separately, there were also reports that dozens of people may have been killed in a military assault on anti-coup protesters in the city of Bago on Friday.

About 60 people may have died in the clashes there, according to Radio Free Asia, citing witnesses.

News site Myanmar Now cited a protest leader as saying dozens of bodies had been brought inside a pagoda compound where the military were based.

Witnesses cited by both media outlets reported hours of gunfire that started early on Friday morning.