Iran looking for clues after ‘incident’ at Natanz nuclear site

Iran's nuclear authorities reported an overnight "incident" at the country's Natanz nuclear site on Sunday, with probes under way to determine what precisely happened and who might have caused the disruption.

Details remain vague. Speaking on TV, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for the Iranian atomic commission, said the disruption originated at a workshop outside of the main facility. He said there were no deaths and operations never ceased.

There has been talk of an outage, but authorities are also investigating the possibility of sabotage. In Israel, there was speculation in the Jerusalem Post that there might have been an explosion due to an Israeli cyberattack.

Officials had already said there were no leaks of atomic material.

It would not be too surprising had there been some kind of attack on the plant. Israel views the Iranian nuclear program as an existential threat. Iran's rulers have routinely made clear they view Israel as an enemy. If they developed the capability to launch nuclear weapons, they would be able to hit any part of Israel.

There was already one unexplained blast at Natanz last year, with suspicion falling on Israel. The US and Israel also launched the Stuxnet virus in 2010 in an attempt to sabotage Iran's nuclear program.

Despite the threats, newly produced Iranian centrifuges were recently installed at Natanz, which allow uranium enrichment of up to 20%.

Iran's nuclear program is the subject of heated international debate. Few believe claims that it only seeks a civilian nuclear program.

A deal was reached in 2015 that would have theoretically prevented a nuclear weapons program in Iran, but that has largely fallen apart after former President Donald Trump withdrew America from the deal and resumed sanctions on Iran. Efforts are under way to see if the deal can be resuscitated, now that Trump is out of office.

