Denmark becomes first in EU to drop AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to drop AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine from its COVID-19 inoculation program, amid concerns over blood clots.

The decision was announced at a press briefing in Copenhagen on Wednesday, confirming earlier media reports.

Denmark was one of the first countries to suspend the vaccine on March 11 after reports of blood clots. At the time, the Danish Health Authority called the decision a precautionary move and reiterated its view that Astra’s vaccine was “effective and safe.”

Both European and British drug regulators have said they found a link between Astra’s vaccine and blood clots, but said benefits still outweigh the risks. Most Western European countries have limited their use of the company’s vaccine to the elderly, while in Eastern Europe, Astra has largely been reinstated with no limitations.

Denmark’s Scandinavian neighbor, Norway, which has also kept Astra on hold since last month, is due to announce its decision on Thursday.