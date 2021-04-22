New Zealand mosque attacker drops legal challenge

The man responsible for the deadly 2019 mosque attacks in New Zealand has withdrawn a legal challenge over his prison conditions and his terrorist status.

Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release for the terror attacks that killed 51 worshippers.

Tarrant had asked the Auckland High Court for a judicial review of his designation as a terrorist entity and of his access to news and mail in prison.

Judge Geoffrey Venning released a memo on Friday stating the informal applications were withdrawn.

"Mr Tarrant now advises that he wished to withdraw his two previous applications for judicial review which he referred to in his initial communication to the Court," Venning said.

Tarrant pleaded guilty in March 2020 to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and a charge of committing a terrorist attack.

The attacks on the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center were filmed by the gunman and live-streamed on social media.

His sentencing in August marked both the first time New Zealand had issued a sentence with no chance of parole, and the first time anyone had been sentenced for offending against New Zealand’s Terrorism Suppression Act.