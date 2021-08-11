Belarus withdraws approval for US ambassador amid sanctions spat

MOSCOW — Following fresh U.S. sanctions against Belarus, the regime of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has revoked its approval for the appointment of the new U.S. ambassador to the country, Julie Fisher.

The decision was announced by the Foreign Ministry in Minsk on Wednesday.

In explaining the move, ministry spokesperson Anatoli Glas cited the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which regulates such situations, he said.

"If necessary we will explain this again," Glas added.

Belarus also ordered the U.S. to reduce its embassy staff to five people by Sept. 1.

Last December, Fisher was sworn as the first U.S. ambassador to Belarus since 2008. According to recent reports, the diplomat, who regularly met with Belarusian opposition figures living in exile in the EU, had since been waiting for a visa for the ex-Soviet republic.

After having repeatedly criticized the human rights situation in Belarus, Washington first imposed sanctions against the Eastern European country in 2006, including against long-term ruler Lukashenko himself.

In a tit-for-tat move, Belarus then expelled U.S. diplomats.

The two countries had been on course to renewed rapprochement under former U.S. president Donald Trump. However, after the U.S. extended sanctions following the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters after last year’s presidential elections, relations have soured again.

According to the White House, the measures target Belarusian individuals and institutions for the role played in attacks on democracy and human rights.

The months of anti-Lukashenko demonstrations that followed the Aug. 9 presidential elections, widely considered rigged, were brutally put down by police and security forces, and according to human rights activists, there are currently more than 600 political prisoners in Belarus.