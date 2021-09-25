Haiti asks for international help to investigate Moise’s killing

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry reaffirmed a request for “mutual legal assistance” to investigate the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

In prerecorded remarks to the UN General Assembly, Henry emphasized that finding all those responsible for the assassination was a “top priority” of his government.

“This is a transnational crime and because of this we are formally requesting mutual legal assistance,” the prime minister said Saturday. “No political maneuver, no media campaign, no distraction can detour me from this goal.”

The Caribbean nation’s latest round of turmoil began when Moise was murdered in his home July 7. Colombian and U.S. citizens were allegedly involved in the Moise’s assassination.

The political crisis was followed by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in August that killed more than 2,100 people and left more than 130,000 structures damaged or destroyed.

Henry said Saturday that the government is preparing an assessment of post-disaster needs that should be ready in a “few weeks.”

On Sept. 17, Henry issued a statement dismissing allegations he’d been in contact with one of Moise’s suspected killers the night of the murder.

Henry called for general elections “as soon as possible,” although it’s unclear when that will be. A new constitution should be adopted after a consultation process, he added.

“It’s crucial to ensure that institutions function normally again by handing the leadership of the country to elected officials,” he said.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 6:36 PM.