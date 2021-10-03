Melbourne sets COVID lockdown record

SYDNEY — The Australian city of Melbourne on Monday set a record for the longest cumulative time a city has spent in lockdown.

Melbourne, the capital of the state of Victoria on the country's eastern coast, chalked up a total of 246 days living under stay-at-home orders, Australian news wire AAP reported.

It is the longest cumulative lockdown for any city in the world, broadcaster ABC reported.

The city is currently in its sixth lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic began, and the lockdown is set to continue for at least three more weeks.

Buenos Aires previously held the record.

Case numbers in Victoria state only recently overtook neighboring New South Wales, which has seen case numbers start to drop after an apparent plateau.

Nerves are flaring in Melbourne. Last month, demonstrators took to the streets several days in a row in protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in the construction sector.

Victoria is forecast to hit 70% vaccination coverage of people over 16 on Oct. 26, triggering the end of lockdown under the state's road map before restrictions ease further at 80%.

But state Premier Daniel Andrews has said he would not rule out amending the road map and extending restrictions if needed.

Australia, with a population of 25 million, long sought to eradicate the virus with a zero-case strategy, but after failing to contain several delta variant outbreaks, has largely shifted to achieving vaccination targets as a way out of lockdown.

Australia has recorded 105,000 cases and more than 1,200 deaths since the pandemic began.

