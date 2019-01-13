Meet the new state lawmakers from our area heading to Atlanta

Two new Columbus-area representatives are heading to Atlanta, replacing lawmakers who retired. About 15 percent of Georgia’s 236 lawmakers will be either freshmen, or folks who are returning to office after a break.
Cataula Republican Randy Robertson will represent all of Meriwether and Harris counties plus parts of Troup and Muscogee after winning the state Senate District 29 seat with 63 percent of the vote. It’ll be his first elected office. Robertson, 56, retired from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 as a major and is the immediate past president of the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.
Republican Vance Smith makes a return to politics as the representative for state House District 133, which covers parts of Troup, Harris and Muscogee counties. Smith spent 17 years in the state House before being appointed commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation in 2009. Smith, 66, makes his home near Lake Harding. He beat one other Republican in the primary last year and faced no Democrat in the GOP-leaning district.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments