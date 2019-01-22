Ralston residents worried about losing their apartments over unpaid water bills

Hundreds of Columbus residents at The Ralston downtown and Eagles Trace Apartments may have to find another home if the management company for the housing complexes doesn’t pay the water bill by Feb. 28.
Signs were posted Friday on the right of way at 211 12th St. at The Ralston and Eagles Trace Apartments, 2001 Torch Hill Road, said Vic Burchfield, vice president of Information, Security & Environmental Services at the Columbus Water Works. The deadline gives officials more than 30 days to resolve the issues on the water and sewer services account.
John Hudgison, director of Building Inspections and Code Enforcement, said there are no property maintenance issues until the water is actually turned off. “We would then come in and declare the properties unfit for human occupancy,” he said.
A Ralston official referred all calls on the water account to the owner, PF Holdings, in Newark, N.J., but they weren’t returned by late Tuesday. The Ralston and Eagles Trace are managed by the same company.
Burchfield said the utility company is following its standard policy for the discontinuation of water for multi-residential properties. The bill amount was not disclosed for the two properties.
“We put up signs on the public right of way so the tenants are assured to see the sign, to assure they are aware of the situation,” Burchfield said. “This gives them at least 30-days advance notice so they can contact the property manager at either location with questions or comments.”
Both locations provide housing for low income residents. Many at The Ralston are disabled, using wheelchairs and walkers. With 269 rooms, The Ralston is under Section 8 Project Based Rental Assistance contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The contract helps low income residents pay their rent with a subsidy.
Willie Davis, a nine-year resident of The Ralston, described the signs as disturbing for three reasons. He said water is needed to take a bath, to take his medicine and to brush his teeth. “I pay money to live a decent life,” he said.
Davis, 66, believes the manager of the building is taking residents for granted. “Is there some way they can work this thing out so people in wheelchairs who can’t get around can feel more comfortable and at ease?” he said. “That would be a wonderful thing. Someone needs to step in and do something that is spiritual in nature. If it’s not spiritual, it’s not right.”
Michael Berklite, 61, said money is paid by residents but bills apparently aren’t getting paid. “If they haven’t paid bills, why is HUD funding this place?” he asked. “They shouldn’t be given a dime if they aren’t paying the bills. “
Berklite, a two-year resident, said he plans to move as soon as his disability is approved: “The situation like this is not going to get any better. As far as I’m concerned, that is the bottom line.”
Burchfield said residents are reminded that resources are available at the United Way by dialing or texting 211. “United Way is aware of the situation,” he said. “They have some resources for folks looking for alternate housing.”
