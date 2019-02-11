Politics & Government

City hosts first public meeting to get citizens’ input on Government Center’s future

By Miranda Daniel

February 11, 2019 06:29 PM

The Columbus Consolidated Government hosted Monday afternoon the first of three public meetings to discuss ideas and options regarding the possibly renovating the current Columbus Government Center and/or building a new building.

Columbus Council was presented four options during a recent work session. The four options include:

  • A complete demolition of the wings and garage. A new judicial center on the existing site and complete renovation of the tower for administration and a new parking garage.

  • The second option is a complete demolition of the tower, wings and garage on the existing site with a new judicial center, new administration building and new parking garage. It would be starting over from scratch on the existing site.

  • The third option includes complete demolition of two wings and the garage. A new judicial center with fewer floors, new garage and administration building will be constructed on a site to be determined. This study does not include reviewing options for a new site but it would be a site in another location, Hodge said. It would include graded parking on the site with no parking garage.

  • The fourth option would move the new building to a new site. It would include a new judicial center and administration building as determined by capacity.

The second public meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center, 5201 Warm Springs Rd.

The third meeting scheduled for Feb. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Worship Center, 1600 Blanchard Blvd.

Citizens who attend are encouraged to bring their cell phones, as they will be used for voting.

