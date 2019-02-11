City hosts first public meeting to get citizens’ input on Government Center’s future

The Columbus Consolidated Government hosted Monday afternoon the first of three public meetings to discuss ideas and options regarding the possibly renovating the current Columbus Government Center and/or building a new building.
Columbus Council was presented four options during a recent work session. The four options include:
- A complete demolition of the wings and garage. A new judicial center on the existing site and complete renovation of the tower for administration and a new parking garage.
- The second option is a complete demolition of the tower, wings and garage on the existing site with a new judicial center, new administration building and new parking garage. It would be starting over from scratch on the existing site.
- The third option includes complete demolition of two wings and the garage. A new judicial center with fewer floors, new garage and administration building will be constructed on a site to be determined. This study does not include reviewing options for a new site but it would be a site in another location, Hodge said. It would include graded parking on the site with no parking garage.
- The fourth option would move the new building to a new site. It would include a new judicial center and administration building as determined by capacity.
The second public meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center, 5201 Warm Springs Rd.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The third meeting scheduled for Feb. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Worship Center, 1600 Blanchard Blvd.
Citizens who attend are encouraged to bring their cell phones, as they will be used for voting.
Comments