Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson formally announces 2020 U.S. Senate bid

Meet Teresa Pike Tomlinson in this video biography Teresa Tomlinson first ran for Columbus mayor in 2010, winning a runoff. In 2014 she won re-election. Tomlinson was the first mayor to be re-elected in a contested race since the city and Muscogee County governments consolidated in 1971. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teresa Tomlinson first ran for Columbus mayor in 2010, winning a runoff. In 2014 she won re-election. Tomlinson was the first mayor to be re-elected in a contested race since the city and Muscogee County governments consolidated in 1971.

Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson formally declared that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Tomlinson made the formal announcement Wednesday on Facebook — one day after fellow Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said she would not enter the race against incumbent Republican senator David Perdue.





“I’m running for U.S. Senate in 2020 because I have spent my life ensuring that government makes a positive difference in yours,” Tomlinson said in the Facebook video.

Tomlinson’s campaign has received $265,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning from nearly 800 people, 74% of those being Georgians. Donations are likely to surpass $300,000 by the end of the day, according to a release from Tomlinson’s campaign.

Few other Democrats have made their intentions known and many were waiting to see what Abrams would do. Rumored entrants to the race include former 6th congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, former Abrams ticket mate Sarah Riggs Amico, Michelle Nunn and Raphael Warnock, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.





Three Democrats have entered the race so far. They are:

▪ Akhenaten Amun, teacher and former lieutenant governor candidate in 2018

▪ Marckeith DeJesus, former candidate for Georgia state Senate and House

▪ Elaine Williams, a minister who ran for president in 2016.

Independent Clifton Kilby III has also filed paperwork for the race.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee compared Tomlinson’s “extreme positions” to Stacey Abrams, but said she lacks “her profile and political network.

“Georgia Democrats’ JV-team primary is a testament to Senator David Perdue’s strong position for re-election and record of being a political outsider who delivers results for all of Georgia,” said NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, however, argues that Perdue is not in a strong position, citing internal polling numbers.

Polling conducted last month by Global Strategy Group on behalf of the DSCC shows that 41 % of respondents viewed Perdue favorably — compared to 30% unfavorably and 29% who didn’t know or had no opinion of the senator.

“Senator Perdue will be held accountable for driving up health care costs, giving big corporations and millionaires like himself a tax break, and putting the president ahead of what’s right. His weaknesses are why Georgia is a great pick up opportunity,” said Stewart Boss, DSCC spokesperson.

On a generic ballot, the respondents favored an unnamed Democratic candidate over an unnamed Republican candidate 42 percent to 40 percent.

The poll was conducted March 17-19 and surveyed 603 likely 2020 general-election voters.