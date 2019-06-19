McConnell to say he’s ‘confident’ Kelly Craft will deliver as UN ambassador

Ambassador Craft: Need to nurture relationship between U.S. and Canada Shortly after becoming the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft spoke at a Canadian American Business Council event in Ottawa on November 1, 2017 about the relationship between Kentucky and the rest of the U.S. and Canada. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shortly after becoming the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft spoke at a Canadian American Business Council event in Ottawa on November 1, 2017 about the relationship between Kentucky and the rest of the U.S. and Canada.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to tell senators Wednesday morning he’s “confident our entire nation will be proud of the fine service” that Kelly Craft, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will deliver.

McConnell, who has championed the nomination of Craft, will introduce his fellow Kentucky Republican before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she is expected to undergo a vigorous examination, mostly by Democratic senators skeptical of her views on climate change and her scanty foreign policy resume.

McClatchy obtained excerpts of his remarks in advance of the hearing, along with supportive statements provided to the Senate from several officials in Canada, where Craft has served as U.S. ambassador under Trump.

They include a congratulatory note from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who thanked Craft for what he said was her “dedication to building on the strong relationship between our two countries.” Trudeau singled out what he said was Craft’s help in “securing a new North American trade deal that increases the prosperity of both Canada and the United States.”

Craft began serving as ambassador to Canada in October 2017, plunging into the trade negotiations on behalf of Trump, who was deeply unpopular in the country.

“You have always been friendly, professional, and respectful and I’ve appreciated working together these past two years,” Trudeau said of Craft.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which would replace the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement, is stalled on Capitol Hill. Trudeau is expected to meet with congressional leaders this week to urge Democrats to take up the measure.

Two other Canadian officials offered plaudits, saying that Craft had been a strong advocate for U.S.-Canadian relations. Their statements come after Politico reported this week that Craft was frequently not at her post in the Canadian capital of Ottawa and that a private jet registered to Craft’s husband made more than 100 flights between the United States and Canada during a 15-month span of her tenure.

Marc Garneau, Canada’s Transport Minister, wrote that he had found Craft “to be knowledgeable and professional. I have benefited from her direct engagement on a range of files of importance to our two countries. And I have appreciated her constructive approach and her personal warmth.”

And Ralph Goodale, Canada’s Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister, said Craft “is a friend and interlocutor who Canada has been able to rely on over the past two years.”

Craft had little diplomatic experience when Trump nominated her for the Canadian post, which is traditionally given to political donors. Craft and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners, both longtime Republican donors, contributed to a committee backing Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served on his inaugural committee.

Her husband’s industry and her remarks in 2017 that she believed “both sides of the science” had merit in the climate debate have drawn scrutiny from diplomats at the U.N — where climate science is no longer subject to disagreement — and among Democratic senators on the committee who have asked for assurances that she “will put our nation’s interests ahead of your personal financial interests.”

Craft has given campaign contributions to several Republicans on the Foreign Relations Committee, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida. And she has been an influential fundraiser in Kentucky with deep ties to Republicans in the state, including McConnell, who pitched Craft to Trump as a UN pick after Trump’s first choice, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew her nomination partly due to issues that arose around a nanny she once employed.

McConnell introduced Craft at her Senate confirmation hearing in July 2017 and she returned the favor, calling the Majority Leader a “dear friend to our family for decades.”

He will introduce her today as a “distinguished stateswoman and leader, and of course a proud Kentuckian. The Bluegrass is proud of this daughter of our Commonwealth. “

If confirmed, Craft will replace Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina. Craft has faced skepticism for a thin foreign policy resume, but McConnell will say that “it is vital that our next UN Ambassador possess the knowledge, talent, and experience to continue skillfully advancing our nation’s interests and values. That’s why I am proud to say Ambassador Craft is a phenomenal selection by the president.”