County property tax bills have been mailed. Here’s how to pay them.

Over the next few days, Muscogee County property owners should start receiving their 2019 tax bills.

Tax payers must pay at least 40% of the bill on real property, individual personal property or business personal property by October 1, and the remaining 60% will be due by December 2, according to a release from the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

What if I appealed my assessment?

Of the 69,000 tax assessment notices that were sent out in May, 910 of those were appealed, according to Chief Appraiser Suzanne Widenhouse.

Residents who appealed their tax assessment and are still going through the process are not exempt from paying their tax bill.

Those still undergoing the appeals process must pay either the amount of their 2018 tax bill or 85% of their 2019 bill by the deadline, whichever is less.

Tax assessors would refund property owners for the additional expense if the final 2019 assessment is less than the amount paid at the end of the appeals process, or send out a supplemental bill if the final assessment is higher.

How to pay your 2019 property taxes

Residents can pay their bill at www.Columbusga.org/Taxcommissioner using a credit or debit card. A 2.5% processing fee will apply.

To pay using a check or money order, mail it to the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office at P.O. Box 1441, Columbus, GA 31902.

Residents can also make cash, check or money order payments in person at the Tax Commissioner’s Office in the City Services Center at 3111 Citizens Way.

All checks should be made payable to the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

The least busiest times in the office are non-lunchtime hours and Tuesdays through Thursdays, according to Deputy Tax Commissioner David Britt.

The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents cannot pay their bill over the phone, but any questions can be directed to the Tax Commissioner’s Office at 706-653-4211.

Will I see a hike in my bill?

Because Columbus Council and the Muscogee County School District both voted earlier this year to keep the tax rate the same, homeowners under the homestead freeze who have not made any improvements to their homes likely won’t see an increase in their bill over 2018.

The homestead freeze was voted into effect in 1982. It freezes the assessed value of a homestead property at the value at the time of the sale, and keeps it there until the property changes hands. It is then reassessed at the current value and frozen again at that value.

The freeze only applies to a person’s primary residence and two acres — taxes on acreage beyond that can fluctuate if the property is reassessed.