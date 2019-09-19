Facing pressure, McConnell backs money for election security

McConnell fires back at MSNBC, Washington Post for ‘absurd smears’ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a blistering attack from the Senate floor Monday on critics who have accused him of going soft on Russia by blocking election security bills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a blistering attack from the Senate floor Monday on critics who have accused him of going soft on Russia by blocking election security bills.

Under fire from the left and the right, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he’ll back a measure to give states another $250 million to upgrade their voting systems to fend off foreign intervention.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who has maintained for months that Democratic election security proposals are largely a sham, announced the move on the Senate floor on Thursday, saying he was “proud” to have helped develop the amendment to a federal spending bill.

“The Trump administration has made enormous strides to help states secure their elections without giving Washington new power to push the states around,” McConnell said. “That’s how we continue the progress we saw in 2018 and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Since 2018, we will have allocated more than $600M for supporting and securing our elections while protecting states’ flexibility from Washington overreach. This is a critical issue and this bipartisan progress should be celebrated. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2019

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said the money is “not a substitute” for passing more sweeping election security measures.

He called it a start, noting that is was similar to an amendment Democrats offered last year to help states harden their election systems against foreign government interference

“Maybe, just maybe, they are starting to come around to our view that election security is necessary; that if Americans don’t believe their elections are on the up-and-up, woe is us as a country and as a democracy,” Schumer said. “It is not all the money we requested, and it doesn’t include a single solitary reform that virtually everyone knows we need, but it’s a start.”

Republicans and Democrats in Congress largely agree that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, but McConnell has been reluctant to take up any election-related legislation.

Other Republicans have blamed Democrats for overreaching when the House, which Democrats control, passed a sweeping election bill that McConnell said would federalize elections. The Senate has not taken up the bill.

But conservative groups have begun sounding the alarm, with a Republican-affiliated group last month increasing pressure on McConnell to put election security legislation up for a vote in the Senate. Republicans for the Rule of Law ran ads that targeted McConnell, who faces re-election next year, and four other Republican senators in their home states.

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist and Freedomworks President Adam Brandon joined the call Wednesday, urging McConnell to put up money for states to be able to buy paper ballots and conduct independent audits.

McConnell has also blocked various proposals that have Republican support and his refusal to take up the legislation led MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, a former Florida Republican congressman, to dub McConnell “Moscow Mitch.” That prompted McConnell to hotly defend his record on Russia.

McConnell has pointed to what he says are “significant steps” taken by the Trump administration to defend against election meddling. He also noted the Senate has passed election security legislation since the 2016 election, including giving the Department of Justice more tools to investigate and prosecute individuals who hack into election systems.

Democrats have suggested McConnell doesn’t want to take up the legislation because it would embarrass President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly cast doubt on whether Russia interfered in the election, despite a unified assessment from U.S. intelligence agencies that it did.