GA election official to update ballot count as Biden pulls ahead. Here’s how to watch

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is set to give a press conference Friday morning to update the public on the ballot counting process.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump by a razor thin margin early Friday morning in Georgia.

Biden leads by only 1,096 votes as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State.

About 8,200 absentee ballots are left to be counted, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a tweet at 8:52 a.m.

There are also up to 9,000 military and overseas statewide ballots that would have to arrive by Friday to be counted, as well as an unknown number of provisional ballots.

Watch Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, or one of his employees, speak below at 10:30 a.m. If the video isn’t working for you, click here.