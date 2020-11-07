Live updates: Biden expands lead over Trump in Georgia to more than 7,000 votes

Editor’s note: McClatchy reporters will provide live updates on Georgia’s vote counting process and other election news in the state throughout the day.

It’s Saturday morning. What’s the latest?

Thousands of votes are left to be counted in Georgia, but Joe Biden expanded his lead over Donald Trump early Saturday morning.

As of 7 a.m., Biden had 2,461,455 votes to Trump’s 2,454,207, a lead of 7,248 votes.

Biden expanded his lead in Fulton County, according to the New York Times. The county had planned to upload 3,812 provisional ballots and around 900 military/overseas ballots Friday night, county election director Rick Barron told reporters.

Of the 4,869 provisional ballots Fulton had received, 3,603 were accepted. Some 1,266 provisional ballots were rejected for a variety of reasons, typically because the voter had cast the ballot in the wrong county or was not registered to vote.

Georgia’s top election officials said Friday afternoon that the state remains too close to call. A recount is “likely” as Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are separated by a razor-thin margin.

Up to 8,410 outstanding overseas and military ballots were due to the state by close of business Friday. It is unlikely that all of those ballots will be returned, and the ballots must be postmarked by Election Day for them to eligible.

There’s been a lot of news happening in Georgia this week. If you need to catch up, check out these stories from around the state: