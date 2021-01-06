Live updates from DC protests: Capitol on lockdown as protesters breach building

Protesters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Associated Press

As Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College vote, Trump supporters are rallying in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Here’s the latest. Check back for updates.

House and Senate evacuated

The House floor and Senate were evacuated Wednesday afternoon.







Lawmakers were told to retrieve gas masks from under their seats, according to reports on social media.

“Be prepared to get under your chairs if necessary,” a police officer told the chamber around 2:30 p.m., McClatchy News reporter Alex Daugherty tweeted.

"Be prepared to get under your chairs if necessary" police officer tells the chamber — Alex Daugherty (@alextdaugherty) January 6, 2021 Lawmakers are now grabbing masks to protect themselves from tear gas. — Alex Daugherty (@alextdaugherty) January 6, 2021

Trump calls for peaceful protesting

President Donald Trump urged his supporters to “please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement” in a tweet just after 2:30 p.m.

“They are truly on the side of our Country,” he wrote. “Stay peaceful!”

Earlier in the day, Trump addressed supporters in a speech near the Capitol.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

D.C. mayor institutes 6 p.m. curfew

Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew in Washington, D.C. starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The curfew will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, she said.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person other than persons designated by the mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand or motor by car or other mode of transportation upon any street, alley, park or other public space within the district,” the order states.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

Protesters breach Capitol Building

Trump supporters protesting the election results have torn down security barriers and are throwing items at Capitol Police, according to social media reports.

At least four layers of security fencing were ripped down in an attempt to occupy the Capitol, Elijah Schafer, a reporter at The Blaze, tweeted.

People standing in a tower outside the Capitol have directed protesters to keep going with chants of “Move forward and we can beat them,” Andrew Egger, a reporter with The Dispatch, wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021 Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021 Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. "Move forward and we can beat them." Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021

Staffers evacuated on Capitol Hill

Staffers were evacuated from the Madison and Cannon buildings on Capitol Hill just after 1 p.m., according to multiple reports.

Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia tweeted at 1:45 p.m. she had to evacuate her office “because of a pipe bomb reported outside.”

“Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,” she wrote.

Vice President Mike Pence was pulled from the floor of the U.S. Senate just after 2 p.m.

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021 House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021 My staff and I were ordered to evacuate the Cannon building. https://t.co/HiqstPZClA — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 6, 2021 Cannon House office building -- which is massive -- is also being evacuated, per multiple sources.



Capitol police just went door by door, running down hallways. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021

McConnell speaks out

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnel condemned efforts to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, saying it would be a “death spiral.”

“The votes, the court and the state have all spoken,” he said. “If we overrule them, it would ruin our republic forever.”