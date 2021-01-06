‘It would damage our republic forever.’ McConnell rejects Trump’s election challenge.

On the brink of losing his U.S. Senate majority due to apparent Republican defeats in Georgia’s runoff elections, Mitch McConnell took to the chamber’s floor on Wednesday to declare a reality still unaccepted by many in his party: That President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid and it wasn’t “unusually close.”

Ahead of a string of Republican challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory, McConnell refuted President Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud, citing the dozens of court cases that have been rejected by judges, many of whom Trump appointed.

“We cannot simply declare ourselves a national Board of Elections on steroids,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever.”

The majority leader’s remarks were delivered at the start of a special joint session of Congress meant to formalize Biden’s victory over Trump. What is usually a routine and unremarkable affair that garners little attention has taken on a circus quality in Washington, with thousands of Trump supporters parading around the White House and U.S. Capitol. Earlier in the day, the president addressed the gathering and lambasted McConnell for a lack of courage to join the rogue challenge.

“You better start looking at your leadership, cause your leadership has led you down the tubes,” Trump told a crowd shortly before the congressional session convened.

A small group of GOP senators and a larger band of Republican House members plan to contest the final presidential results in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and possibly other states during a joint session that is expected to last most of Wednesday.

But McConnell kicked off the Senate’s proceedings by attempting to alert his caucus of the potential long-term damage they would inflict by casting aspersions about an election result that has been settled.

“Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale -- the massive scale that would’ve tipped the entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence,” McConnell said.

The challenges -- led by Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri -- are destined to be futile.

“If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, Our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept an election again.”

McConnell did not address Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia which will likely make him minority leader for at least the next two years. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one contest and Democrat Jon Ossoff led Republican Sen. David Perdue in the second race that has not been called by the Associated Press.

The last time there was a formal objection to an electoral vote count was in 2005, after President George W. Bush defeated John Kerry for a second term. California Sen. Barbara Boxer joined Ohio Rep. Tubbs Jones to contest Ohio’s electoral votes being allocated to Bush. Their objection failed by a Senate vote of 74-1.