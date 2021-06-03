Ralston Towers is getting a $10M transformation. What to know about housing project

The former low-income housing complex Ralston Towers has been sold, and its new owners announced a plan to redevelop the historic property during a news conference Thursday morning.

Atlanta-based Infinity Real Estate Advisors, LLC plans to spend $10 million on the project to create 224 Section 8 subsidized units and 45 market-rate apartments. The expected completion date is December 2022.

The project will include a “full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment,” according to a media kit shared during the news conference.

“Our country is battling both a pandemic and a housing crisis which makes affordable and convenient living a challenge for many people,” Greg Jones, Partner and CIO at IREA, said in a release. “Our team is excited to revive a beautiful building that will provide a place for people to live that offers great amenities and proximity to conveniences.”

Local general contracting company Freeman & Associates, Inc., local architectural firm 2WR + Partners, Rosin Preservation and Mayfair Street Partners are all working with IREA on the redevelopment, according to the release.

The news comes just weeks after the property was sold.

In a document provided to the Ledger-Enquirer, Wilmington Trust, an investment management and private banking firm headquartered in Delaware, issued notices to bondholders on May 17 that the Ralston had been sold.

The Delaware-based firm filed documents in Muscogee Superior Court seeking a receiver to take charge of the property, and the court appointed GlassRatner Advisory and Capitol, an Atlanta-based firm, to serve in that role.

The sale was completed on May 14 for a gross sale price of $3.85 million, according to the document. The seller was not identified in the document.

Named after former Board of Trade President J. Ralston Cargill, the nine-story building at 211 W. 12th St. opened in 1914 with 100 modern rooms as the city’s most upscale hotel. The Ralston was considered the city’s tallest building at the time, according to research conducted by Columbus historian Virginia Causey.

In 1977, the building was converted into a retirement home for senior citizens and disabled persons. Issued plagued the building before its residents were moved out in early 2020.

Residents in recent years have been subject to increasingly dire conditions, with one resident dying due to extreme heat, and other issues including malfunctioning elevators and, as found during inspections, rats, roaches and dangerous living conditions.

The building was under a Section 8 Project-Based Housing Assistance Payments Contract, where HUD issues vouchers to help make up the difference between the rent and what its residents could afford.

This story will be updated.