Are Columbus property tax rates really going up as ads claim? What you need to know

It’s that time of year again, when the Muscogee County School District and Columbus Consolidated Government prepare their budgets for next fiscal year and issue legal advertisements with wording that sparks concern among property owners.

Those ads in the Ledger-Enquirer say the two governing bodies are raising property taxes — but they aren’t raising their millage rates, meaning the bill for most residents will remain the same. How is that possible?

The semantic puzzle comes from state Senate Bill 177, passed and signed in 1999 and effective since 2000. Better known as the Georgia Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights, the law prevents indirect tax increases resulting from growth in property values.

To do that, the law mandates local governments and school boards to compute what’s called a “rollback” millage rate.

The millage rate is the figure used to determine how much owners must pay in property taxes. One mill equals a thousandth of a dollar ($1 for every $1,000) in assessed property value.

For example, Monday night, the MCSD board unanimously approved the tentative adoption of a 23.321 millage rate. It is scheduled for a final vote during the June 21 meeting, when the fiscal year 2022 budget also is expected to be finalized.

Although that millage rate is the same as this fiscal year, state law requires the board to notify the public of a property tax increase because it plans to benefit from growth in the digest due to inflation and new or improved properties — hence the ads.

The rollback millage rate produces the same total revenue that the current millage rate produces if no reassessments occur. If taxing authorities want to set their millage rate higher than the rollback rate — even if it’s the same as the actual rate — they must conduct three public hearings, place notices in the local newspaper and issue news releases declaring the supposed tax increase.

MCSD’s rollback millage rate this year is 23.107. That would generate $7.81 less in property taxes on a home with a fair market value of $125,000 and $14.98 less on a property with a fair market value of $175,000 but without homestead exemption, according to the legal ad. But because MCSD plans to keep its millage rate at 23.321, the law requires the ad to be titled “Notice of Property Tax Increase.”

The only way keeping the same millage rate would result in an actual tax increase on a property owner is if that owner improves the assessed value of that property, such as constructing an additional room. The property tax freeze in Columbus, voted into effect in 1982, prevents higher bills for homesteads that aren’t improved until they change hands by sale or probate.