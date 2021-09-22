President Biden nominates Columbus lawmaker to be Dominican Republic’s next ambassador

Columbus lawmaker Calvin Smyre, the longest-serving member of the Georgia legislature, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as ambassador to the Dominican Republic, White House officials told the Ledger-Enquirer Wednesday.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic,” Smyre said in a text message. “If confirmed, I look forward to advancing the interests of the United States in the Dominican Republic and our relationship with the Dominican government.”

Smyre, a 74-year-old Democrat, currently represents District 135 in the Georgia House of Representatives. He previously worked at banking and financial services company Synovus, retiring in 2014 as executive vice president of corporate affairs.

Smyre’s appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. If confirmed, he’d replace Robin Bernstein, who left office in January 2021.

Smyre was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1974 at the age of 26. In his nearly five decades in office, Smyre has held some of the most powerful positions in state government and helped create key legislation.

Smyre authored bills making Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday a state holiday and co-sponsored a bill creating a new Georgia state flag. Smyre was also instrumental in the passage of a new state hate crimes law in 2020 following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man shot dead near Brunswick, Georgia.

In 1986, Gov. Joe Frank Harris named Smyre administrative floor leader, becoming the first Black lawmaker to hold this position.

Smyre has been involved in the national Democratic party as well. In 1980, Smyre served as a Deputy State Campaign Director in Kentucky for the Jimmy Carter/Walter Mondale Presidential campaign.

Smyre most recently served as a presidential elector for Georgia follow Biden’s victory in 2020. In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer last year, Smyre said he was an early supporter of Biden.

“As a longtime businessman and public servant, I will bring my background and experience to continue the significant work with an important economic partner in the Caribbean,” Smyre said.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 3:58 PM.