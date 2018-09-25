Kemp on Trump’s endorsement Tweet: “ It was like pouring gasoline on a fire.”

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a campaign stop Tuesday at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus, Georgia. The “Stay Woke, Your Voice is Your Vote” rally was hosted by Davis Broadcasting and featured several speakers.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned in Columbus Wednesday night. She did a Facebook Live event with the Ledger-Enquirer before her event at the Columbus Public Library. Here's her position on gun ownership.
Attorney Danielle Forté officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Courts during a Friday morning rally for supporters and press conference at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz made a campaign stop in Columbus Saturday evening. After his speech, Cruz answered a few media questions. Here are his answers when asked to give an overview of his speech, talk about the immigration debate
Students of American government and civics wrote essays on their thoughts on what it means to be a U.S. citizen. Five freshman shared those essays with 49 immigrants during their Naturalization Ceremony in U.S. District Court in Columbus
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp addressed about 200 supporters to highlight his plans and objectives for the state if he wins the governor's race. Kemp cited lower taxes, supporting small businesses and investing in rural Georgia
One elderly person and two other elderly victims were attacked in a Columbus home Monday morning. Police responded to a call of a naked man running around the neighborhood. No cause of death was given by coroner.
Three elderly Columbus victims, all in or near their 90s, were assaulted Monday morning and one has died from his injuries, according to Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk. Police were called around 10:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Victoria Drive.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.