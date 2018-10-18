Here are the amendments you will be voting on in November

Women are on the tops of ballots and are being elected in record numbers in Georgia local government. But there’s still not gender parity in state and national politics. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the issues around the topic.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a campaign stop Tuesday at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus, Georgia. The “Stay Woke, Your Voice is Your Vote” rally was hosted by Davis Broadcasting and featured several speakers.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned in Columbus Wednesday night. She did a Facebook Live event with the Ledger-Enquirer before her event at the Columbus Public Library. Here's her position on gun ownership.
Attorney Danielle Forté officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Courts during a Friday morning rally for supporters and press conference at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz made a campaign stop in Columbus Saturday evening. After his speech, Cruz answered a few media questions. Here are his answers when asked to give an overview of his speech, talk about the immigration debate
American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman talks in May, 2018 about how legislators should talk to customers of illegal bookies to understand what it will take to get them to come to casinos to make sports bets.