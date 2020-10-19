Need a ride to vote? Contact these Columbus groups for the 2020 election

The following organizations in Columbus are providing free rides to the polls for the 2020 election on Nov. 3 and during early voting:

When and where can Columbus residents vote early?

Early voting will begin Oct. 12 and end Oct. 30. Columbus’ early voting sites will follow different schedules, with one poll open the entire time and others opening later. Here are their schedules:

The City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Oct. 30.

The Columbus Convention and Trade Center, 801 Front Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16-30.

The Columbus Health Department, 5601 Veterans Parkway, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25-30.

The Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-30.

The Civic Center Ice Rink, 400 4th St., 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25-30.

Voters should remember to bring a government-issued photo ID when they go to the polls to vote early or on Election Day.

How can I check my polling location?

Those waiting until Nov. 3 to vote can find their polling location by visiting the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page website. Plug in your information and the site will show your poll address and which representatives will appear on your ballot.