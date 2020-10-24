Joe Biden to visit Warm Springs one week ahead of Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, Tuesday, one week ahead of Election Day.

Multiple reports Saturday evening, including the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Bloomberg, say the former vice president will deliver remarks on “bringing Americans together to address the crises facing our nation” in the small west Georgia town.

Warm Springs, about 30 miles north of Columbus, is the site of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Little White House, which he used as a personal retreat.

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made a campaign stop in Columbus earlier this month where she met with military veterans and their families, and will visit the state again this week. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, stopped in Atlanta for multiple events Friday including a drive-in rally at Morehouse College.

On Oct. 16, President Donald Trump brought his campaign swing across the southeast to Macon, while his son Donald Trump Jr. held a rally in Macon on Friday.

Chris Grant, a political science professor at Mercer University, said the last-minute Trump push here was likely aimed at Black males, with whom the president has had some success connecting at the polls.

Georgia is known to be a Republican stronghold and has not voted for a Democrat in the presidential race since 1992.