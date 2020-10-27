Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Watch presidential nominee Joe Biden's speech at campaign stop in Warm Springs

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is speaking Tuesday afternoon in Warm Springs, Georgia.

A Democrat hasn’t won a presidential contest in Georgia since 1992, but recent polling shows that President Donald Trump and Biden are virtually tied one week out from Election Day.

Biden will share remarks on “bringing Americans together to address the crises facing our nation” in the small west Georgia town before traveling to Atlanta for a drive-in rally.

The speech will be live streamed via Joe Biden’s YouTube channel. Tune in here at 1:30 p.m.:

