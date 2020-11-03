‘We are moving forward.’ Countryman apparent winner of Muscogee County Sheriff’s race

With 24 of 25 of precincts reporting, voting totals indicate Greg Countryman has won the Muscogee County Sheriff race.

Countryman received 50,228 votes to challenger Mark LaJoye’s 27,096, as of 10:22 p.m.

Countryman, 54, has 29 years of experience in law enforcement, having worked for the Columbus Housing Authority police and for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office before he became marshal Jan. 5, 2005. He won the Democratic primary in June against incumbent Donna Tompkins and challenger Pam Brown with 54% of the vote.

LaJoye, 60, joined the Army at age 18, serving 40 years in the infantry, airborne and special operations forces. A combat veteran who served with National Guard special forces, he worked 13 years for the Columbus Police Department. He was the only Republican challenger in the race.

Tompkins declined to comment on the outcome, saying only that she’ll work to ensure a smooth transition, regardless of the winner.

With the victory, Countryman becomes Muscogee County’s first African-American sheriff.

“It’s a great moment that shows that we are moving forward,” he said. “It’s something that our young kids can aspire to be. I look forward to serving as sheriff and as the first African-American sheriff. I want to make sure I set the right example and be the role model that young kids and the next generation can follow.”

In an interview shortly after being declared the winner, Countryman criticized his Republican opponent, calling his tactics “unprofessional.”

“It was all false,” he said of some of his challenger’s commercials. “(But) I want to focus on winning not whining. ...I hope that Mr. LaJoye can run a better campaign if he decides to run again.”

As supporters gathered around, Countryman thanked them for his support.

“I love you all and I appreciate you allowing me to serve as Marshal for the past 16 years. And thank you for entrusting me to serve as your next Muscogee County Sheriff. I look forward to serving each and every last one of you.”

‘We don’t give up that easily.’

This was LaJoye’s fourth attempt to be sheriff. He lost to Tompkins in 2016 and to John Darr in 2012 as the Republican nominee and to Darr in 2008 as a write-in candidate.

In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer after the L-E called the race Tuesday night, LaJoye didn’t express any regrets about his campaign, but he asserted the Countryman campaign didn’t give him a fair shot.

“I think we’ve done everything we possibly could do,” he said. “I think a significant effect on our turnout was COVID-19. It’s pretty obvious. We had one campaign forum at the library, and there were no more campaign forums. We challenged Greg Countryman several times on the internet, ‘Let’s debate’ ...We didn’t have a chance to even challenge him on any of the issues.”

Although this is the fourth straight sheriff election he has lost, LaJoye figures the results show him getting closer to his goal.

“A lot of people were bashing me, saying that I couldn’t get 20% of the vote,” he said. “… Well, we just proved that. Each time that we have ran, we have gained somewhere about 10, 15, 20 percent.”

That’s why he declared, “We’re definitely going to run in 2024. We don’t give up that easily. We don’t give up that quickly. The military has taught me a valuable thing, and that’s never quit.”