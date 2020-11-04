Post-election day betting odds: Who do oddsmakers predict will win the election?

After a wild Election Night, how have odds shifted in the presidential election?

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is once again a heavy favorite to win the presidency, according to Action Network. His odds sit at -300 — implying a 78.4% implied chance to defeat President Donald Trump, the betting website reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

But wait, wasn’t he already the favorite?

He was, but after a back and forth Election Night the president took a commanding lead among oddsmakers. Trump’s odds improved all the way to 2/5, giving him an implied 71% chance to win the election, US-Bookies.com said in a news release Tuesday night.

Odds began to shift back toward Biden late Tuesday night as Arizona’s results trickled in, coupled with Georgia’s votes looking closer than initially thought.

The recording of mail-in ballots Wednesday morning in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan gave Biden a major betting advantage again. A 76.9% chance he had at 8 a.m. Wednesday was the highest he’s had in the entirety of the election, according to Action Network.

US-Bookies said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Biden’s probability has surged to 80%. Not too long later, Action Network updated its probability to 82.9% in favor of the former vice president.

“These odds have proven to be volatile over the last 12 hours, but recent news bodes well for a Biden win,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said in a release. “Betting markets currently list Biden as the favorite to take Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, which would help him get the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.”

Trump’s odds sit at +300, implying a 25% chance to win the presidency, according to OddsChecker.com. Those are his lowest odds since the website began tracking in January 2019, it said.