Trump wants a recount in Wisconsin. Here’s how others turned out in the state

President Donald Trump takes a piece of paper from his suite jacket as he speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. The president’s campaign wants a recount in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP

The campaign for Donald Trump wants a recount of votes in Wisconsin after results show the president trailing by a slim margin in the state.

Trump lagged behind Biden by just about 20,000 votes in the key battleground state on Wednesday afternoon, a margin of approximately 0.7 percentage points, according to The Associated Press.

The state requires a candidate to be within 1% of the winner to demand a recount, according to the Wisconsin election laws. The requesting candidate must pay for the recount if the margin is more than 0.25%.

If the current vote margin remains, Trump can file a petition for a recount. However, recounts in past elections have not shown a losing candidate changing that many votes.

In 2016 presidential election, Green Party candidate Jill Stein paid for a recount in the state, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Trump gained 844 votes, the newspaper reported, and Hillary Clinton added 713 votes, giving Trump a net increase of 131.

In 2011, a recount in the election of a Wisconsin state Supreme Court added about 310 votes to the total of the losing candidate, who lost by about 7,000 votes, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Former Republican Scott Walker tweeted about the previous recounts on Wednesday as Biden led the race.

“If it holds, 20,000 is a high hurdle,” Walker tweeted, in reference to the gap in votes Trump would need to take the lead in the state.