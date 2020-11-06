Live updates: Biden takes narrow lead over Trump in Georgia

Editor’s note: McClatchy reporters will provide live updates on Georgia’s vote counting process and other election news in the state throughout the day.

Biden leads Trump in Georgia by more than 1,000 votes

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 1,096 votes as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s.

Several thousand ballots remain outstanding, and there are also up to 9,000 military and overseas statewide ballots that would have to arrive by Friday to be counted, as well as an unknown number of provisional ballots. Those ballots would need to have been postmarked by Election Day.

Biden is just six electoral votes shy of the necessary 270, according to the Associated Press. But vote counting in several key states is ongoing. The AP has Biden leading in Nevada, but down in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If Biden won Georgia, he’d be the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Perdue and Ossoff could be headed to runoff

Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue has fallen below 50% of the vote against Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, leading both campaigns to address the possibility of a January runoff election.

Georgia’s two Senate elections could determine the Senate’s balance of power. The Associated Press reports both parties are tied, 48-48 with 4 seats undetermined.